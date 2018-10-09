Alnwick businesswoman is shortlisted for two awards

An Alnwick woman has been shortlisted for two prizes at a prestigious industry awards which recognise the region’s finest females in business.

April Bowden is in the running to win Young Entrepreneur of the Year and the Rising Star accolade at the 2018 North East Businesswomen of the Year Awards.

The recognition is rich reward for April, who set up digital-marketing agency Play the Field in 2012.

Her aim was to raise the profiles of some of the region’s ‘best-kept secrets’ and over the last few years she has helped more than 40 businesses tell their stories, with a client list boasting the likes of insurance broker Lycetts, family Alnwick butcher Turnbull’s, the Jolly Fisherman, in Craster, and property developer Cussins.

April said: “This year has been a whirlwind – I’ve celebrated another year in business, expanded the business to offer social-media training to businesses and individuals and I’m looking forward to offering more and expanding further. “I’m delighted the judges have also recognised that I’m committed to doing things differently and achieving results for our clients. But, both categories are very strong, so winning would be a huge achievement.”

The Rising Star award, sponsored by Gateshead College, is set to acknowledge the significant contributions a young person has made to businesses across the North East.

The Young Entrepreneur of the Year, sponsored by Barbour, recognises the talents prevalent in the young people of today and are keen to showcase their successes and support growth in this sector in the future.

The results will be announced at The Hilton Newcastle Gateshead on Friday, November 16. There are a total of 10 categories at the awards.

Nickie Gott, from She’s Gott It Events, which runs the awards, said: “This year, as usual, we received a tremendous amount of entries from North East women who have really blazed a trail in their own field.”

Nickie, who chairs the North East England Chamber of Commerce Women’s Advisory, added: “It has been really hard to select the shortlisted finalists as they are all already winners in their own right. We wish them good luck.”