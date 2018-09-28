Alnwick business raises hundreds to support dog charity

An animal business in Alnwick has proved it is top dog when it comes to fund-raising, by collecting the most in the country for a vital charity.

Barking Mad franchisees throughout the UK have donated almost £10,000 to Dogs for Good, which trains dogs to help people with severe disabilities.

And north Northumberland’s local franchise has emerged as England’s top money-raiser for the charity.

Tina Young, of Warkworth, whose team operates from Hawkhill Business Park, on the outskirts of Alnwick, said: “I’m thrilled to learn that the £705 we have raised so far has pushed us into the position of top dog in England.

“The charity trains dogs to support people with disabilities, including children with autism, in order to enrich and improve lives.”

The team’s fund-raising efforts included a cake sale, raffles, a tombola and dog-biscuit sales.

Barking Mad offers a specialist dog-sitting service.