Alnwick and Berwick men among Newcastle United fans charged over Bournemouth 'pitch invasion'

The men are due to appear before Poole Magistrates Court on April 2.
Five Newcastle United fans, including one from Alnwick and another from Berwick, are due to appear in court for alleged pitch encroachment at Bournemouth at the weekend.

Six men and a 14-year-old boy were arrested on suspicion of entering the playing area from the away section when Matt Ritchie scored a late equaliser to grab a point for the Magpies in a 2-2 draw.

Five of the men were also arrested on suspicion of assault.

Today, Dorset Police said that a 31-year-old from Alnwick, a 29-year-old from Berwick, an 18-year-old from Newcastle, and a 40-year-old from Newcastle have been charged with going onto the playing area at a football match and are due to appear at Poole Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, April 2.

They have been released under investigation in relation to the alleged assault charge.

A 24-year-old man from Andover in Hampshire has also been charged with going onto the playing area at a football match, and will appear at the same court on the same day.

A 14-year-old boy from Bournemouth, who was arrested on suspicion of going onto the playing area, has been released under investigation while inquiries continue.

And an 18-year-old man from Durham, who was arrested on suspicion of going onto the playing area and assault, was released without charge.