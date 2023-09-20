Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Under the guidance of head chef Richard Sim, also owner of The Potted Lobster in Bamburgh, The Whittling House has established strong partnerships with local suppliers who share their commitment to sourcing the finest produce from the region.

Their dedication to local ingredients goes beyond the coastline, with Northumberland's renowned butchers supplying them with organic, free-range game.

With autumn on the horizon, The Whittling House is putting game meats at the forefront of their menu alongside freshly caught local seafood.

So, whether you fancy seafood or game, they’ve got all the ingredients for every occasion.

The Whittling House is hosting Game Tasting Nights on November 9 and February 1.