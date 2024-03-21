Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Dene Top Allotments in Seaton Sluice, near Millfield, are located on a slope that has now become unstable following recent heavy rainfall.

Seaton Valley Community Council, which manages the allotments, has now been advised to treat the site as high risk and prevent access by plot holders until a full site survey can be carried out.

A spokesperson for the Seaton Valley Community Council said: “Seaton Valley Council has been discussing plans for Dene Top since September 2023, but the integrity of the slope has been significantly compromised in several places and on more than one occasion because of weak organic material and heavy rainfall, forcing the council to adjust the agreed course of action.

Dene Top Allotments are located on a slope, which has become unstable following recent heavy rainfall. (Photo by Google)

“Whilst Seaton Valley Council manages the allotments on the site, the area of land affected is owned by Delaval Estates and leased by Northumberland County Council.

“Both have been informed of the situation, and the failure of the slope has been confirmed by engineers at the county council.

“Tenants have been updated throughout these developments and received written correspondence from Seaton Valley Council in September 2023, January 2024, and most recently March 2024.

“As a result of the most recent deterioration and a site visit with an independent qualified engineer, who confirmed the potential risks verbally, Seaton Valley Council has been advised by our insurers to treat the entire site as high risk and to prevent access to the site by all plot holders pending a full site survey.

“As a result of this advice, the council has been forced to prohibit access to the site for all plot holders, and to restrict entrance to the site using boards and padlocks where appropriate.”

Some allotments at the site are home to livestock, including chickens, ducks, and pigeons, prompting concern about how animals will be cared for while access is prohibited.

A Seaton Valley Community Council spokesperson said: “For plot holders who have livestock, the council appreciates the significance of this news and is actively seeking advice from the relevant professionals including insurers, engineers, legal advisors, and animal welfare agencies.

“However, as per the instructions from our insurers, the council is unable to make any exceptions in terms of access to the site at this time and cannot accept disclaimers to that effect.

“The council has engaged an independent engineering company to carry out an assessment of the entire site. An initial site visit was undertaken on Thursday, March 21.

“Once the scope of the work has been agreed, we hope to receive the outcome of this survey in the next two to three weeks and will advise tenants further once we have discussed the potential risks, options, and costs with our insurers.

“We are working as rapidly as we can with the relevant professionals to ensure that we protect the interests of allotment tenants, livestock, the community, and the council.”