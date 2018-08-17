All the fun of the fair

A bit of wet weather failed to dampen the spirits at Simonside Country Fair last Sunday.

The event, which takes place at the Gate Pub at Forestburngate, was opened by the Rothbury Highland Pipe Band and saw crafts, baking and making, alongside home grown produce, on show.

There were birds of prey, children’s games, international egg-throwing, a fell race, fair rides, a traditional Punch and Judy show and Kirkleyhall Zoo and Archaeosoup to name but a few.

The tug of war was won by the Wingates team, pictured, and organisers have praised another successful event. Monies raised at the event will go to helping local charities and good causes in the area.