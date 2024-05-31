Alan Campbell MP: There is a lot at stake - all I would ask is that you play your part and vote

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The last July General Election was in 1945 as the Second World War was coming to an end.

Voting was spread over a longer time to ensure servicemen and women overseas had their say. It was incidentally the only previous time Tynemouth returned a Labour MP, Miss Grace Coleman. She lost five years later ushering in almost half a century of Conservative representation.

General Elections are the lifeblood of democracy and above all the other elections usually attract the highest turnout. To ensure that we have election campaigns. We’ve always had “proper” election campaigns in Tynemouth because it’s a seat as in 1997 which could decide who governs. Some elections – like 1945 - are sea change elections when it’s not just about changing the Government but about moving the country on. This election feels like one of those elections. After fourteen years of Conservative Government there are few questions left about what Conservative Government looks like. On the other hand if there is an appetite for change then it’s clear what has to happen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

So there is a lot at stake. All I would ask is that you play your part and vote. You can register to vote online and also ask to vote by post. You can find out what voter ID you need should you choose to vote in person.

Alan Campbell MP.

The next few weeks may not be peaceful but I can tell you that the decision you hope for and vote to make happen will have a profound effect on the future of our country. You have the power, please use it.