News you can trust since 1854
BREAKING
Train operators told to scrap railway ticket office closure plans
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales

Alan Campbell MP: Keeping watch in stormy Seas

The recent storms forced this year’s Trafalgar Day commemoration indoors for the traditional toast to Vice Admiral Lord Collingwood. Collingwood was the local hero who played a key role at Trafalgar.
By Alan CampbellContributor
Published 2nd Nov 2023, 10:53 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Nov 2023, 10:53 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

This year’s event took shelter in the Tynemouth Watch House home to the Tynemouth Voluntary Life Brigade and to the fabulous Watch House Museum. Tynemouth Watch House is a local gem.

Perhaps less well known – except perhaps in Cullercoats itself - is Cullercoats Watch House. Cullercoats Life Brigade was formed in 1865 to assist the coastguard in saving lives from shipwrecks but that required somewhere to keep watch from, night and day, through storms and rough seas. The Watch House allowed fisherfolk to assemble to observe boats entering and leaving the harbour. It was opened in 1879 and despite changes of use over the years, survived as an important part of Cullercoats’ heritage.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Last summer trustees reopened the building and the local community came together to transform the Watch House into a community and heritage hub. It’s a huge undertaking but has attracted international as well as local interest through links with American artist Winslow Homer who made Cullercoats his home.

Tynemouth MP Alan Campbell.Tynemouth MP Alan Campbell.
Tynemouth MP Alan Campbell.
Most Popular

I’ve visited the Watch House to meet trustees and I’m backing their campaign for restoration including seeking much needed funds. It is testament once again to how strong our local community spirit is at the coast often around the fishing industry but now serving a wider, more diverse community. If you’d like to find out more you can visit www.cullercoatswatchhouse.com or better still visit the Watch House itself.

Alan Campbell is Labour MP for Tynemouth