Alan Campbell MP: Cost of living crisis far from over

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Two million pensioners are living in poverty and for them and millions more people the Cost-of-Living crisis is far from over.

Those who had savings have found their reserves dwindling and for some their debts are growing. A third of over 60’s, almost 7 million people, say their homes are cold most or all of the time. Half of pensioners worry about the impact of the cold on their health and the same number worry that they cannot afford enough food. For them the energy crisis is far from over.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Age UK is calling for the Government to fund an energy social tariff to help disabled people, unpaid carers and those on the lowest income but it’s also to support people living just above the means tested benefit level. That’s why people should be checking to see whether they receive their full entitlement particularly Pension Credit. My office has been reaching out proactively including to people in sheltered accommodation to see if we can help.

Alan Campbell MP.

The Budget at the beginning of next month gives the Government an opportunity to do more to help a group too often overlooked, though the Chancellor is hindered by the high level of Government debt and an economy in recession. It’s good to have continued the triple lock but for others the freezing of the personal tax allowance until 2028 risks dragging more into paying tax. Let’s hope the budget brings some relief for older people.