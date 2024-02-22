Alan Campbell MP: Cost of living crisis far from over
Two million pensioners are living in poverty and for them and millions more people the Cost-of-Living crisis is far from over.
Those who had savings have found their reserves dwindling and for some their debts are growing. A third of over 60’s, almost 7 million people, say their homes are cold most or all of the time. Half of pensioners worry about the impact of the cold on their health and the same number worry that they cannot afford enough food. For them the energy crisis is far from over.
Age UK is calling for the Government to fund an energy social tariff to help disabled people, unpaid carers and those on the lowest income but it’s also to support people living just above the means tested benefit level. That’s why people should be checking to see whether they receive their full entitlement particularly Pension Credit. My office has been reaching out proactively including to people in sheltered accommodation to see if we can help.
The Budget at the beginning of next month gives the Government an opportunity to do more to help a group too often overlooked, though the Chancellor is hindered by the high level of Government debt and an economy in recession. It’s good to have continued the triple lock but for others the freezing of the personal tax allowance until 2028 risks dragging more into paying tax. Let’s hope the budget brings some relief for older people.
Alan Campbell is Labour MP for Tynemouth