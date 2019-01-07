Airline launches new service to London

A new route is taking airline passengers from the North East into the heart of London.

On Monday, Eastern Airways, a franchise partner of Flybe, launched a twice-daily service from Newcastle Airport direct into London City Airport.

The new service features business-focused morning and evening departures at 8.05am and 5.50pm, returning at 9.45am and 7.30pm on weekdays, and a single Sunday evening service.

Roger Hage, Eastern Airways’ general manager commercial and operations, said: “We are very pleased to launch this new direct central London air service on behalf of Flybe, adding to their expanding London City network and to the Aberdeen – London City service we already operate.

“We believe it’s vital for major UK cities to have direct fast convenient air links between the regions and City of London. This route provides a direct link for our customers from Newcastle and the North East region, from where they can quickly access Canary Wharf, the City of London and the underground network with ease, helping business and leisure travellers alike.”

Richard Knight, chief operating officer at Newcastle Airport, said: “For a number of years, we have received countless requests for a direct route into the heart of London - so we are thrilled to be launching this service for both business and leisure passengers.

“With a flight time of just over an hour, complementary on-board service and the airport’s low security-queuing times, the North East travelling public will be able to access the London market quickly and efficiently thanks to the new route from Flybe.

“We are very excited to see the impact this service has on our region and urge the North East to support the route.”

Peter Downes, aviation director at London City Airport, said: “Journeys between the North East and central London are now easier and faster than ever, thanks to the new service operated by Eastern Airways. The convenience of London City Airport, just a few miles from major attractions and business districts, will appeal to all types of traveller, and we’re thrilled that the first service touches down imminently.

“As the ninth domestic route to join our route network, as part of existing Aberdeen operations, London City continues to ensure the UK regions are connected straight into capital, and vice versa.”