Airfield issues warning notice to pilots

A warning notice to pilots has been issued by Eshott Airfield in Northumberland.

It says on its Facebook page that it would advise caution on the approach to runway 26 because ‘a neighbouring landowner has installed a line of hay bales and a barbed wire fence across the immediate approach to the runway 26 threshold’.

An emergency Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) was submitted to the Civil Aviation Authority following the alleged action on Saturday, which says: ‘pilots are advised to exercise caution due to hay bales located at the threshold of runway 26’.

The post on the Eshott Airfield Facebook page also includes the following: ‘The land to the east of this runway has been caught in a ‘ransom strip’ situation for many years.

‘The airfield operator has advised J. L. Muir and Son Ltd of the danger that such an obstruction will cause an aeroplane.

‘As an airfield, we will be dealing with this incident through the relevant authorities.

‘In the meantime, we urge all pilots to exercise extra caution when operating on runway 26 as they will be unfamiliar with operating with such a deliberate obstruction.’

J. L. Muir and Son Ltd has declined to comment at this stage.