A casualty has been taken to hospital after a light-aircraft crash in Northumberland this morning.

North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) received a report at 9.31am that a plane had crashed while landing at Eshott Airfield.

The patient, who according to a NEAS spokeswoman was out of the aircraft when emergency crews arrived, suffered a head injury and was taken to Northumbria Specialist Emergency Care Hospital, at Cramlington.

The Air Accident Investigation Branch is looking into the incident.