The incident happened on Sunday evening when the tidal causeway was closed.

A Great North Air Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “Our critical care team was activated at 5.43pm to reports of a fall in Holy Island. They arrived on scene at 6.21pm and worked alongside the North East Ambulance Service to assess and treat a patient before airlifting the patient to hospital.”