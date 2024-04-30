Air ambulance flies patient to hospital after fall on Holy Island

An air ambulance was called to Holy Island to airlift a patient to hospital after a fall.
By Ian Smith
Published 30th Apr 2024, 10:06 BST
The incident happened on Sunday evening when the tidal causeway was closed.

A Great North Air Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “Our critical care team was activated at 5.43pm to reports of a fall in Holy Island. They arrived on scene at 6.21pm and worked alongside the North East Ambulance Service to assess and treat a patient before airlifting the patient to hospital.”

Safe crossing on the causeway had ended at 4.35pm.

