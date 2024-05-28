Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Paramedics including an air ambulance crew were called to a medical emergency in Berwick.

The Great North Air Ambulance Service (GNAAS) was called at 6.40pm on Monday to reports of a medical incident.

A GNAAS spokesperson said: “We had two doctors and a paramedic on board our aircraft and they arrived on scene at 7.03pm.

“Our team worked alongside the North East Ambulance Service to assess and treat a patient before returning back to their base at 7.31pm.