Air ambulance called to medical incident in Berwick
Paramedics including an air ambulance crew were called to a medical emergency in Berwick.
The Great North Air Ambulance Service (GNAAS) was called at 6.40pm on Monday to reports of a medical incident.
A GNAAS spokesperson said: “We had two doctors and a paramedic on board our aircraft and they arrived on scene at 7.03pm.
“Our team worked alongside the North East Ambulance Service to assess and treat a patient before returning back to their base at 7.31pm.
GNAAS responded to 20 incidents over the bank holiday weekend.
