Age no barrier for the Elderberries

Elderly people were treated to some festive fun at the annual Elderberries Christmas party.

The event was held at The Alnwick Garden’s Pavilion on Tuesday and attended by more than 100 guests.

The Duchess of Northumberland and one of the guests at The Elderberries Christmas party at The Alnwick Garden. Picture by Jane Coltman

There was an array of entertainment, including Alnwick’s Swansfield Park Primary School choir, 14-year-old soloist Abigail Latimer, soprano singer Katie May, classic Rat Pack singer Andrew Fletcher and The Ukulele Riff-Raff band.

Special guests included the Duchess of Northumberland and Sir John Hall. The event was supported by The Garden and numerous local businesses.

Tracy Jones, Elderberries coordinator, said: “The party was fun and a good time was had by all. It was heartwarming to see everyone laughing and having fun.

“We are delighted that we have created something so special for the community.”

Katie May was one of the entertainers at The Elderberries Christmas party at The Alnwick Garden. Picture by Jane Coltman