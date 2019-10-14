Adult and four children rescued after being cut off by tide at Budle Bay
An adult and four children have been rescued by coastguard and ambulance services after being cut off by the tide.
Howick Coastguard Rescue Team were paged at 1.36pm on Monday, October 14 to assist Seahouses Coastguards and Lifeboat Station and Berwick Coastguard Rescue Team following a report of five people cut off by the tide at Budle Bay.
Berwick upon Tweed Lifeboats’ all weather lifeboat was in the area and the team arrived on scene in less than 5 minutes.
The lifeboat located the casualties and Seahouses inshore lifeboat was quickly sent to their rescue. They were taken aboard the lifeboat and brought to the shore.
Coastguard Rescue Officers treated the casualties for the effects of cold at the scene until paramedics from the North East Ambulance Service arrived. They were then taken to their holiday cottage to be assessed and to warm up.
A spokesperson for Howick Coastguard Rescue Team said: “Effective joint working between HM Coastguard, the RNLI and NEAS ensured the casualties were quickly removed from danger and given immediate, effective treatment.
“We would like to remind people how fast tides can come in and how dangerous tidal areas can be. The speed that the tides come in around our coast can very quickly cut you off from the mainland.
“Always check tide times and be constantly aware of your surroundings and watch for changes to your exit route.”
In an emergency at sea or on the coast, always call the coastguard by dialling the emergency number 999.