Actor Andrew takes on one of his toughest roles – a year of running

Actor Andrew Fletcher is teaming the theatre with the track as he takes on a year of fund-raising.

The 26-year-old, from Alnwick, has set himself the challenge of 12 runs in 12 months, to raise awareness and cash for mental health charity Mind.

Andrew only took up running last summer and completed his first Great North Run in September.

He has already got eight races lined up for this year, including five half-marathons, all over the country.

And he is aiming to add more events and races to the list as the year goes on.

He starts the year with the Run Newcastle Valentines 10k on February 17, before heading south for the Surrey Half-Marathon in March.

May is a busy month, with the Sunderland City 10k, the Hackney Half-Marathon in London and the Edinburgh Half-Marathon.

In July, he’s running the Great North 10k in Gateshead, which will set him up nicely for the Great North Run in September.

Rounding off the current list is the Kielder Half-Marathon in October.

He has set himself a fund-raising target of £500, but is hoping to raise more as the year progresses.

Andrew said: “I want to fund-raise for Mind and raise awareness of men’s mental health issues.

“Having dealt with my own personal problems over the years, it’s something that I feel very passionate about.

“It’s really unfortunate that it’s not until recent years that men have felt OK to discuss how they are feeling. I don’t think there should be a stigma surrounding mental health. It doesn’t make you any less of a person being able to come out and talk about it.”

Andrew caught the running bug after last year’s Great North Run, in which he raised just short of £200 for Alnwick-based dog rescue charity SHAK.

He followed it up by tackling the Newcastle 10k MoRun in November, helping to raise awareness surrounding Movember and men’s mental health, and the Poppy Run 10k to mark the centenary of the end of the First World War.

He is building up his training for the challenge, with regular runs and gym visits.

He has set up a JustGiving page for anyone who would like to sponsor his year-long fund-raising challenge. Visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/aegfletcher-mindcampaign

