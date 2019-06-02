ACTIVE: Improving our wellbeing

Let’s get our nation moving to improve later life wellbeing.

Physical inactivity in later life is one of our country’s greatest health challenges, with around 6.4million physically inactive older people in England today.

Physical activity can reduce the risk of dementia by 30 per cent so we urgently need solutions that encourage exercise that is suited to older people, to improve their mental and physical wellbeing.

Encouragingly, Anchor Hanover’s research shows 76 per cent of older people wish they were more physically active.

That’s why new initiatives like 10 Today are so welcome.

10 Today is an innovative new programme, launched across the country to increase physical activity among older people through short 10 minute exercise routines that can be done almost anywhere and at any time, and are broadcast free on the radio and online.

We’re proud that our customers and colleagues are bringing together hundreds of people to try 10 Today in a community setting and now we’re now calling on the public to embrace the many benefits of staying active and give 10 Today a try.

Everyone should have a chance to live life to the full, regardless of age.

Jane Ashcroft CBE,

Chief Executive of Anchor Hanover