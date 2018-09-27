Action being taken to tackle misuse of drugs in community

“We will not tolerate drug misuse in our community.” That’s the warning shot which has been fired by county councillor Scott Dickinson.

The ward member for Druridge Bay, which covers the likes of Hadston and Red Row, said that steps are being taken to stamp out the problem in his patch, fearing an unwelcome surge in illicit behaviour.

He said: “Positive steps are being taken in the community to tackle the rise of drug and alcohol misuse in public areas.

“I have written to rehab distribution, raising concerns about distribution at the local pharmacy, but also ensuring that people know we want to support those in need.

“We’ve tackled reports from locals on drug dens which have been cleared and restored. This community has come a long way, but outside pressures of life are threatening a return to issues we once faced, but by working together, I’m determined this won’t happen.

“In recent weeks, I have been working with various partners to take a strong approach and send a clear message that we will not tolerate the misuse of drugs and alcohol. But those who do participate and have a problem can seek help.

“Organisations such as Hadston House, AIM North East, the council and support services are working together to help.

“I urge anyone who needs support to get in contact, we really want to help those people who need it.”