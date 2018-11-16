Accountancy firm founded in Berwick celebrates 35 years

Chartered accountants Douglas Home & Company is celebrating 35 years in business.

The firm was founded in Berwick and now has a presence in Alnwick, Melrose, Haddington, Selkirk and Hawick, as well as its headquarters in Kelso.

Former Prime Minister Sir Alec Douglas-Home’s nephew, Andrew Douglas-Home, returned to the family’s estate in Coldstream in 1983 to set up a financial firm.

When Andrew retired in 2003, he allowed the business to keep his family’s name which continues to resonate strongly with people across the Scottish Borders.

Over the past three decades, Douglas Home & Company has gone through many changes including a significant expansion in the early 1990s and was one of the first financial firms in the UK to embrace technology.

Managing director Alan Drummond, who joined in 1990, is proud of how the company has grown while still maintaining the family-focussed values that the organisation had from the very beginning.

He said: “Douglas Home & Company’s aim has always been to remain independent and focused on clients.

“More and more businesses, large and small, are valuing the way we work and the level of service we provide.

“I know that we will keep doing what we do best for the next 35 years and continuing to diversify our offering to the benefit of our clients.”