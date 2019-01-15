Accident blocks A1 north of Alnwick

An accident on the A1 north of Alnwick has blocked the road this evening, causing long tailbacks in both directions.

Police are warning drivers to avoid the area. Both Northumbria Police and Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene.

One driver, who was caught up in the tailbacks, called the Gazette at 5.40pm to say southbound traffic was at a standstill and there appeared to be nothing heading north.

"Cars were doing a U-turn in the road to take the detour into Alnwick via the old A1," she said. "I could see blue, flashing lights further ahead on the A1."

At 6.12pm, Highways England tweeted: '#A1 in the area of #Denwick north of #Alnwick @northumbriapol & #NorthumbriaFireandRescue are dealing with an accident. We also have a crew heading to the area to assist with closures. This is approx 1km north of Denwick.'

Northumberland Fire and Rescue had received a call at 5.34pm. Three appliances, from Alnwick, Belford and Amble, were subsequently in attendance.

A fire service spokesman said: "One casualty was trapped in a vehicle, cutting equipment was used to release them and the person was handed over to the Ambulance Service. It appears that three vehicles were involved, one travelling northbound and the casualty was in the northbound vehicle."

The road was still blocked at 7pm, and police were preventing motorists from heading northbound at the Denwick junction.