Anne-Marie Trevelyan MP with members of Bamburgh Parish Council, viewing new disabled access and play facilities at Bamburgh.

She accepted an invitation from Bamburgh Parish Council to inspect new facilities which enable wheelchair users and others with mobility concerns, full access to the beach.

The parish council teamed up with the charity Beach Access North East to provide a loan service of all-terrain wheelchairs for both children and adults to use to access the beach at Bamburgh.

Whilst there, the MP inspected progress on the new state-of-the-art accessible playground which was opened to the public last week.

The facilities are accessible with wheelchair users being able to access the pirate ship feature of the park.

The previous park was on multiple levels with an uneven surface, so the new facility is much better equipped to cater for children with accessibility needs.

Ms Trevelyan said: “It was fantastic to visit the new park at Bamburgh and to see the work the parish council has done to improve facilities for local families and visitors.

"It is especially pleasing to see the vast improvements made to enable those for whom a walk along the beach or a play on a pirate ship would normally be out of bounds be able to experience those joys.