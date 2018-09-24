Acccountancy firm creates four new associate roles

Berwick-based accountancy firm Greaves West & Ayre has announced the promotion of four members of staff to the newly-created role of associate.

Andrew Dixon, from Alnwick; Carol Lindsay, from Greenlaw; Laura Burns, from Duns; and David Renton, from Eyemouth, are all valued members of the team who have worked hard over many years to provide quality service and advice to the company’s wide range of clients.

As well as their general accountancy skills, they will put their combined experience in audit, tax, cloud accounting and corporate services to good use in their new roles to support Greaves West & Ayre’s 12 existing partners.

The newly-created position of associate is part of the continued evolution of the firm.

It is celebrating 100 years since it was established in Berwick as a branch office of the Newcastle firm Greaves & Armstrong Accountants.

Managing partner Colin Frame said: “In an industry which is becoming increasingly more digital, it is essential to embrace change and adapt to new ways of working.

“The appointment of our new associates is part of our strategy to future-proof the business.

“We recognise Carol, Andrew, David and Laura as talented, hardworking people who will bring fresh perspectives while ensuring our succession planning moves forward.

“On behalf of all the partners, I would like to congratulate them and look forward to working with them in their new roles.”

As the firm continues to expand, Greaves West & Ayre strives to maintain the traditional professional values that the firm was founded on a century ago.

Last year it moved into purpose-built new offices in Walkergate, having previously used six offices around Berwick town centre.

It now employs more than 110 staff from offices in Berwick and Haddington, and works across a wide range of industries from rural businesses to individual companies with turnovers of £200million.