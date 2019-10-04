A697 set to be closed for several hours as Northumberland emergency services attend two-vehicle crash near New Moor House Crossroads
A stretch of the A697 is expected to be closed for several hours after a two-vehicle crash at a crossroads.
Northumbria Police were called at 3.09pm to a report of a serious two vehicle crash on the A697 near the New Moor House crossroads, Northumberland.
The fire service and ambulance services remain at the scene with police where a number of people are involved.
Emergency services, including ambulances, a hazardous area response team, rapid response vehicles, an air ambulance and three fire engines were sent to the incident on the key Northumberland route.
A spokesman for the Ambulance Service said: “There are a number of patients, some of whom were trapped in vehicles.”
A spokesperson for Northumbria Police said: “The road is currently closed and motorists are asked to avoid the area.
“Southbound can divert through Rothbury, continue onto the B6344. Northbound diverts from the B6344 then cross over to the A1.”
More information to follow.