A697 remains closed as four patients are sent to hospital with two critically ill following two vehicle crash
A stretch of the A697 remains closed after a two-vehicle crash at a crossroads has sent four people to hospital.
Northumbria Police were called at 3.09pm to a report of a serious two vehicle crash on the A697 near the New Moor House crossroads, Northumberland.
The fire and ambulance services were sent with police and some of those involved were trapped in the vehicles.
Three ambulances, one rapid response vehicle, two air ambulances, two hazard area response teams and three fire engines were sent to the scene.
A spokesman for the Ambulance Service said: “We have taken four patients to hospital - two by air to the Royal Victoria Infirmary and two by road to Northumbria Specialist Emergency Care Hospital in Cramlington. At least two of those patients are critically ill.”
At 8.50pm, a spokesperson for Northumbria Police said: “The road remains closed at this time.”