Emergency services were called to a three-vehicle collision on the A697 near Wooler late this morning (Friday).

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly before 11.45am today police received a report of a collision involving three cars on the A697 near Wooler.

"A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries and emergency services are currently at the scene.

The A697 near Wooler. Picture: Google

"The road has been closed in both directions and local diversions are in place.”

A spokesperson for Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service said: “Fire control received a call regarding an RTC at 11:46 this morning and we sent appliances from Berwick and Alnwick to attend the incident alongside an additional appliance from Coldstream.

“GNAAS (Great North Air Ambulance Service), North East Ambulance Service and Northumbria Police were also in attendance.”

The Great North Air Ambulance arrived on scene at 12.20pm and worked alongside the North East Ambulance Service to assess and treat a patient who was taken to hospital by road.