A193 reopens following accident near Blyth

The A193 Links Road was closed for more than hours today following a two-vehicle collision.

By Amanda Bourn
Monday, 2nd May 2022, 3:48 pm
The scene of the accident on the A193.

The accident happened at around 12.30pm and affected traffic travelling between the town and Seaton Sluice. A diversion was also set up for the Go North East Bus 309.

Three fire engines, two ambulances, paramedic cars and police attended. A spokeswoman for Northumbria Fire and Rescue said: “We were in attendance from approximately 12.30pm at the scene of road traffic collision on the A193 Links Road.

"Three pumps were in attendance and the crews were there to make the vehicle safe. We left at 1.41pm.”

Police, fire and ambulance attended the crash.

The closure was in place from the A1061 South Newsham Road (Blyth) to A190 Fountain Head Bank (Seaton Sluice).

Police left the scene at around 2.50pm. The condition of those involved in the accident is not yet known.

The road was closed so firefighters could remove the vehicles involved.
