Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Two vehicles crashed on the A1068 between Ashington and Ellington, near the junction with the A189.

Emergency services attended the incident and two people were taken to hospital. Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service had to use hydraulic tools to remove one person from the wreckage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At 8.45am today, Wednesday, we received a report of a two-vehicle collision on the A1068 in Ashington, at the junction with the A189.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The crash occurred near the junction of the A1068 and the A189. (Photo by Google)

“Emergency services attended but no one is believed to have sustained any serious injuries.

“Both vehicles have been recovered and officers have now left the area."

A North East Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “An off-duty paramedic and two off-duty firefighters were first on-scene, and we dispatched two ambulance crews and a crew from our Hazardous Area Response Team.