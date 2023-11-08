A1068 reopened after a crash between Ashington and Ellington
Two vehicles crashed on the A1068 between Ashington and Ellington, near the junction with the A189.
Emergency services attended the incident and two people were taken to hospital. Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service had to use hydraulic tools to remove one person from the wreckage.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At 8.45am today, Wednesday, we received a report of a two-vehicle collision on the A1068 in Ashington, at the junction with the A189.
“Emergency services attended but no one is believed to have sustained any serious injuries.
“Both vehicles have been recovered and officers have now left the area."
A North East Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “An off-duty paramedic and two off-duty firefighters were first on-scene, and we dispatched two ambulance crews and a crew from our Hazardous Area Response Team.
"We also received support from our colleagues at the police and the fire service. Two patients were transported to the Northumbria Specialist Emergency Care Hospital for further treatment.”