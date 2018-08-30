A1 works expected to start next year – MP

Berwick MP Anne-Marie Trevelyan has recently been updated on plans to improve the A1 in Northumberland.

Work to dual the stretch from Morpeth to Felton remains on track and the large-scale public consultation on the preferred route closed at the end of last month.

Mrs Trevelyan met the Highways England team running the project to discuss the progress on the additional safety works, which will take place north of Ellingham.

The works include junction safety improvement measures and measures to make crossings safer for pedestrians and cyclists.

Mrs Trevelyan said: “It was great to have an update from the team on the work they are doing to prepare for the two schemes of work.

“Since the £290million funding was secured from the Government, the team has been working away to ensure we get the best deal for local road users.

“The northern improvement scheme is on track to commence next year with contractors due to be appointed in the coming months.

“Work on the main dualling scheme itself begins in 2020.”

The MP is also making sure Ministers know of the importance of her campaign to dual the A1 right to the Scottish border.

She said: “While this scheme is hugely important to residents and the local economy, the long-term goal is to have the A1 dualled to Berwick and beyond.”