A1 reopens after multi-vehicle crash

The A1 has now reopened following a multi-vehicle accident between Felton and Morpeth today, which saw one person cut free.

Three vehicles and a lorry were involved in the crash near Causey Park Bridge, on the single carriageway stretch of the road.

A Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said one person was ‘extracted’ from their vehicle.

Northumbria Police and the North East Ambulance Service also attended. The Great North Air Ambulance was called and the helicopter landed on the A1.

Traffic was at a standstill shortly after the crash, which happened shortly after 4.30pm, and long queues quickly built up.

The A1 was closed in both directions for more than four hours. Police diverted northbound traffic onto the A697, past Heighley Gate Garden Centre. Southbound traffic was diverted via West Chevington.

Earlier this evening, police said local roads were gridlocked.

Shortly after the accident happened, a motorist who was caught up in the hold-up while travelling north, said traffic was at a standstill just south of Causey Park, with nothing coming in the opposite direction.