A1 in Northumberland partially closed southbound due to wagon fire

The incident near Shilbottle was reported at 10.29am and fire crews from Alnwick and Amble are in attendance with Northumbria Police.

Both lanes were initially closed. One lane has now reopened but the first lane will remain closed until the vehicle has been cleared.

There are no reported injuries.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alnwick fire engine. (file image)

Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service, in a tweet at 10.48am, posted: ‘A1 in Northumberland closed southbound due to wagon fire. Wagon fire on A1 southbound at Shilbottle, crew from Alnwick and Amble attending with @northumbriapol

‘The A1 is closed southbound.’