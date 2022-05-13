A1 in Northumberland closed southbound after serious collision

The incident happened this afternoon (Friday) at the Shilbottle crossroads.

Emergency services are at the scene, including North East Ambulance Service (NEAS), Northumbria Police and Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS).

NFRS tweeted shortly before 3pm: ‘NFRS are currently in attendance at a serious RTC with @northumbriapol & @NEAmbulance. The A1 is closed at Shilbottle Crossroads South Bound.’

The A1 near Shilbottle.

National Highways reported the A1 is closed southbound between the A1068 (Alnwick) and the A697 (near Morpeth) due to a serious collision.

Diversions are in place.

Traffic is advised to:

Exit the A1 southbound at Alnwick

Turn right onto the A1068 Northumberland Coastal Road

Follow the A1068 for 13.5 miles to Widdrington, passing through Alnmouth, Warkworth and Amble

Turn right onto the B1377 and follow westbound for 1 mile until Stobswood