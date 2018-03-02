A1 blocked near Alnwick after accident

The A1 is blocked southbound following an accident which left a car on its roof.

The accident happened about three miles south of Alnwick, near the Whittingham turn-off.

Adam Davison, who was about five cars behind at the time, said it appeared the car had hit the central reservation and flipped into the middle of the road.

“The wagon drivers and others all pulled together to give a hand. I went to see if I could give anyone a hand but the police were so quick. Amazing service from the emergency services as normal,” he said.

Northumbria Police said in a Tweet: “We are arranging recovery for the vehicle and fortunately it appears there are no injuries to the driver.

“Even though roads may be open, there is still a danger to road users, please take care and drive to the conditions.”