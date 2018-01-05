A1 Alnwick slip road to close overnight for fencing and planting works

The northbound A1 slip-road at Alnwick will be closed overnight next week for fencing and planting works.

The scheme is taking place at the Willowburn Interchange on the A1 near to the town.

Work will start on Monday and should be completed by Friday, January 12, assuming reasonable weather conditions.

All work will be done overnight between 8pm and 6am. Where possible the noisiest elements of the work will be done before 11pm.

In order to carry out the work safely, traffic signals to control vehicles past the works areas under the A1 overbridge will be in operation.

The northbound exit slip road from the A1 will be closed, with signed diversion routes provided.

Steve Bishop, North East Operations Directorate for Highways England, said: “The fencing and planting works are due to take place next week.

“I apologise in advance for any inconvenience that these works may cause you, however if anyone has any questions or concerns in advance of these works please contact me.”

To contact him, call 0300 470 2341 or send an email to steve.bishop@highwaysengland.co.uk