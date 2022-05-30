The Twitter alert issued by National Highways this afternoon.

The accident happened at around 2.30pm today (Monday). A spokesman for National Highways North East said: “The A1 in Northumberland is closed in both directions between the A697 (Morpeth) and the A1098 (Alnwick).”

Northumbria Police confirmed it was in attendance following a collision on the southbound carriageway, and that the A1 was likely to remain closed “for several hours”.

A force spokesman added: “Motorists travelling north should take A697 and rejoin the A1 at Felton. Those travelling south should take the A1068 and A189, and then rejoin.

A map on the AA Roadwatch website indicates the road is still closed at 4.55pm today.

A spokesman for the North East Ambulance Service said it was called to the scene shortly before 2.30pm, and requested support from the air ambulance, which was dispatched. A patient was flown to the RVI for treatment.

Northumberland Fire and Rescue sent two appliances from Pegswood and a special rescue service from West Hartford. They freed one man from the wreckage.