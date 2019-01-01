A special Happy New Year from HMS Northumberland

The company of the naval vessel HMS Northumberland has sent a special new year greeting to its adoptive county.

Royal Navy personnel formed the number 2019 on the deck of the Type 23 frigate to wish everyone a Happy New Year.

HMS Northumberland's company spells out 2019. Picture courtesy of the Royal Navy.

HMS Northumberland is currently conducting national tasking in UK waters and has been at sea for the Christmas and New Year periods.

The pictures were taken by Lt Nicola Williams RN.

The ship is named after the Duke of Northumberland and is the eighth Royal Navy vessel to bear the name since the first 70-gun frigate in 1679, and the ninth in the Type 23 class. She is based at Devonport.