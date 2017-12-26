A real community hub

Welcome to the third instalment of our Newsagent of the Week series, highlighting the role that these local businesses play in our community.

And it’s fair to say that in Lesbury, it’s far more than just a newsagent, acting as the Post Office and the village store.

Plus, since Jill Le Marquand took over in July, she has carried out a total refurbishment as well as extended the stock for sale to include a range of gifts and cards.

The shop also hosts the Shepherd’s Hut, which belongs to the village and can be used for groups and clubs, but also acts as a café for Jill’s customers.

As well as its key role as a community hub, local produce is key – from food and drink to artists and craftspeople – and the store has recently been accredited by the council’s Produced in Northumberland scheme.

Newspapers still have their role to play and Jill says she sells lots of Gazettes as well as stocking other local publications like The Northumbrian and Living North.