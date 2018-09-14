A rare visitor to nature reserve

There was great excitement when the Hauxley Bird Ringing Group caught an Arctic warbler on Northumberland Wildlife Trust’s Hauxley Nature Reserve – especially as there are only about five records in the UK each year.

Arctic warblers breed in the far north of Fennoscandia and northern Asia.

It is believed that the birds that reach Britain will most likely have bred in eastern Russia before migrating to South East Asia in the autumn – so this one was well off course.

The ringers visit the Hauxley reserve each spring and autumn and are part of The Constant Effort Sites Scheme, the first national standardised ringing programme that is supported by the British Trust for Ornithology and the Joint Nature Conservation Committee.