Get your thinking caps on. It’s quiz time again.

The Alnwick Lions Club’s Charity Quiz Shield takes place on Friday, May 17, at the old Lindisfarne School, Alnwick. with cash prizes and a jackpot of £50.

Doors open at 7pm and the quiz starts at 7.30pm. There will be a licensed bar.

Teams of a maximum of six cost £5 per head, which includes a pie and pea supper. To enter a team, contact Mick Keane on 07751920503.