A proud day for Boulmer as base celebrates Freedom of the City

The Freedom of Newcastle was bestowed on RAF Boulmer in a ceremony on Saturday.

Personnel from the base formed a Half Guard consisting of two flights of 24 other ranks.

Wing Commander Tim Brown leads off the parade.

There was also a flight of 24 from the University Air Squadron and two flights of 24 Air Cadets.

The ceremony also included a flypast from a Second World War Dakota from the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight.

Station Commander Group Captain Rich Jacob received the scroll from the Lord Mayor of Newcastle, Coun Linda Wright, and accompanied her in the review of the Guard of Honour.

Acting Warrant Officer Scott Andrews was Warrant Officer for the Queen’s Colours on the day.

Group Captain Rich Jacob makes his acceptance speech.

The RAF Band of Pipes and Drums led the parade through the city centre and past Grey’s Monument, where the Station Commander and Lord Mayor took the salute, before the parade headed up Northumberland Street, returning to the Civic Centre.

Classic Land Rovers transporting veterans followed the parade and crowds lined the streets to cheer and clap.

Group Captain Jacob said: “It was with immense pride that RAF Boulmer accepted the Freedom of the City and paraded with drums beating, colours flying and bayonets fixed.”

Personnel from RAF Boulmer on parade.

Air Cadets from Blyth and Bedlington squadrons make sure each other's uniforms pass muster before the parade.

The Queen's Colour is trooped past the saluting dais.