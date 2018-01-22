A picture says a thousand words

An atmospheric painting of Alnwick which attracted mass attention online has been specially recreated for a town business.

Towards the end of last year, Facebook page All About Alnwick shared a picture by talented Newcastle-based artist Pete Rumney.

Karen Morrison and Samantha Tulloch, of Sage Wealth Management, with the bespoke painting by Pete Rumney.

The painting depicts a rainy Narrowgate, with Grannies on the left, the Market Place clock tower in the distance on the right and numerous shoppers in the foreground.

When it was posted online, it prompted a massive reaction, with a hoard of likes, shares and comments.

After seeing just how popular the picture was, staff at Sage Wealth Management (SWM), on Fenkle Street, decided they wanted their own version.

So they commissioned Mr Rumney to produce the same-style painting, but featuring the SWM building and the firm’s three representatives – director Michael Sage, senior wealth manager Samantha Tulloch, and practice manager Karen Morrison.

They recently took delivery of their bespoke painting and they’re delighted. Samantha said: “We absolutely love the painting. It has a prominent position in the branch and we are going to get it framed.

“We see ourselves as a permanent fixture in the town providing a local service with a number of banks and building societies closing in Alnwick. We wanted something to reflect the business and the quality of the work that Pete does.”

SWM provides face-to-face advice and a personal wealth-management service.