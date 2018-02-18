A night out at the pub for Roxy

The next instalment of our weekly series dedicated to Alnwick-based dog sanctuary, SHAK, written by Stephen Wylie.

Roxy had a well-deserved break from the kennels this weekend, spending her Saturday night in the local pub! She has been in kennels for over a year now and it was definitely the right time to house-assess her and see how she coped outside the world she has known for a while now.

It’s fair to say Roxy did absolutely amazing and it broke my heart taking her back to the kennels. Roxy started off her break by visiting the local pub with a few SHAK regulars. As expected, Roxy got a lot of attention from people in the pub, all amazed that she still hasn’t found her forever home.

The most amazing thing that happened that night for Roxy was meeting a 20-month-old little girl who loved her and wanted to give her lots of attention. She was very patient and enjoyed her cuddles, she especially enjoyed taking treats from the little girl.

Roxy did fantastically well and we are ever so proud of her, nothing at all seems to faze this wonderful girl. Roxy enjoyed many long walks, playing tug of war with her toys and loved getting spoilt with cuddles. This girl really deserves her forever home with a loving family.

Email foreverfoster@shak.org.uk for more details.