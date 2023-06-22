The all-weather was launched at 12.35am on Wednesday after the 47 foot sailing vessel declared an urgent Pan-Pan.

Arriving around two and a half hours later, they found that the rudder of the vessel had become damaged.

This was at risk of opening a hole in the bottom of the yacht causing water to enter and sink the vessel. The crew had made some emergency repairs using wood and straps but it would not hold for a long distance.

Tynemouth Lifeboat escorting a yacht through the Tyne piers. Picture: RNLI/James Waters

Between the Coxswain of the lifeboat and the yacht’s skipper, it was decided that as the repairs seemed to be holding, it was best that the lifeboat escort the yacht back to the safety of the Tyne but stand by to provide immediate assistance should the repairs fail.

The lifeboat crew then rotated in shifts to ensure a safe watch was kept on the vessel at all times, checking in with them every 60 minutes on the seven hour trip back to the Tyne.

The lifeboat arrived back into the Tyne at 9.30am where the volunteer crew continued to escort the sailing vessel to Royal Quays Marina where it could undertake repairs.

Sam Clow, Tynemouth RNLI Coxswain explained: “If it weren't for the quick thinking of the yacht’s crew and they had not completed the repairs to the vessel the yacht would surely have been lost. The crew had life rafts and grab bags prepared in case the worst were to happen, showing even experienced sailors can get into difficulties.”