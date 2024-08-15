A-Levels: Morpeth teen earns spot at Northern School of Contemporary Dance
The 18-year-old from Morpeth achieved an A* in Dance, an A in Business and a B in Psychology at Dame Allan’s Schools, in Newcastle.
Sophia is set to embark on a three-year BA Hons Degree in Contemporary Dance at NSCD, following a rigorous audition and interview process earlier this year.
Sophia began dancing at the age of three and would train up to 18 hours a week alongside her A Level studies. She credits her success to the support of her teachers at Dame Allan’s.
She said: “The dance department and teachers have been one of the best parts of my school experience. My form teacher, Mrs Walton, has been incredibly supportive, coming to see every single show and performance!”
In addition to her school commitments, Sophia trained at Claire’s Dance Academy, in Morpeth, and the Centre for Advanced Training (CAT) program at Dance City, Newcastle.
She said: “The feeling of performing to an audience gives me a sense of freedom that I have not found in anything else. This is one of the main reasons why I dance.”
Sophia has also been actively involved in various school activities at Dame Allan’s, including the Duke of Edinburgh award, psychology society, enterprise projects, music and drama.
Will Scott, Principal at Dame Allan’s Schools, said: “Sophia exemplifies the dedication and passion we strive to nurture in all our students. Her achievements, both academically and in dance, reflect the hard work and commitment she has put into her studies and training.”
