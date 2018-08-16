A-LEVELS: James Calvert Spence College, Amble

Students at Amble’s James Calvert Spence College have celebrated receiving their A-Level results and the school’s headteacher says he is proud of their efforts.

Mathematics saw a 100 per cent A*-C pass rate for the second year in a row, with English literature, chemistry and geography performing highly too.

Matthew Williams. Picture by Bart Rippon/The Ambler

Results in art, product design, fashion and photography were also excellent – both in terms of quality of portfolio and final grade.

Neil Rodgers, Executive Headteacher at JCSC, said: “Results days are always the highlight of the academic year and, yet again, it’s been a pleasure to see the hard work of the past two years bear fruit for our Year 13 students.

“All are going on to their choice of university, degree apprenticeship or employment and are beginning the next, exciting stage of their lives. Parting is such sweet sorrow and, in our unique through-school set-up, we have known the majority of these students since they were nine years old – it’s tough to see them go, but I couldn’t be more proud of the young adults they’ve become.

“Students in our Sixth Form thrive on the individual approach we are able to take with our students and it is their hard work and the hard work of each member of staff at JCSC that enables us all to take such pride in their achievements. They are a credit to their families, the school and themselves.”

Georgia Hill and Georgia Sheldon. Picture by Bart Rippon/The Ambler

Among the success stories, Matthew Williams earned two A-Levels and is off to Staffordshire University, Georgia Hill secured three A-Levels and is going to Northumbria University and Georgia Sheldon is heading to Lincoln University after her three A-Levels.

Elisha Poulton got two A-Levels (and she is delighted with her A in art), while Charlotte Kerr and Mollydee Mitchell both earned three A-Levels.