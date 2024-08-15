Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Duchess’s Community High School in Alnwick is celebrating a third year in a row of continuous improvement for 6th form students.

Students have achieved some remarkable results. Nearly 50% of all results were achieved at B grade and above, with over 20% of all results earning the top grades of A* and A.

Over 78% of University applicants are away to their first choice, a record high for the school, with most others securing places through Insurance choices, and clearing.

In an ever changing academic world, students leave DCHS with the results to pursue a variety of opportunities at university, national or local apprenticeships or taking gap years to explore the world beyond North Northumberland.

There are a record number of students securing apprenticeships this year, with over 20 students securing an apprenticeship both locally and nationally through their results.

Two students are off to Oxford and Cambridge Universities this September; Jemima Dinsley is going to Oxford to study Earth Sciences and Jessica Taylor is heading to Cambridge to study History. There are also students going off to attend University in all areas of the UK, including Northern Ireland for the first time.

Director of 6th Form Martin Allenby said: “We are all very proud of this cohorts achievements, it is testament to the strong working relationships between staff and pupils and the impressive attitudes to learning demonstrated by the year group. We are already looking forward to the next set of results next year.”

Many changes and improvements have been implemented since the school joined the Pele Trust.

Co-headteacher James Wilson said: “We are thrilled at these results for the young people of North Northumberland, they are impressive. They are down to the incredible work ethic shown by these students over the last two years, it always amazes me how many 6th form students worked into the evening in our 6th form study area, and equally amazing to see just how well these students performed.

"Next week will see the ‘return fixture’ of GCSE results and we will then be welcoming the next cohort of 6th form students into the building, we want people to know that there are still spaces left in the 6th form should anyone want to be part of something special that we are building here.”