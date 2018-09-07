A hat-trick of cheques to good causes

Three cheques were recently presented in Belford by the Belford Community Group to local village projects.

A donation of £250 was given to Belford Village Show, to go towards hiring a marquee for this year’s event, which is being staged on Saturday, September 29, at the golf club (visit belfordvillageshow.com for more details).

A total of £150 has given to the village’s Christmas and New Year lights and celebrations.

An additional £442 was presented to the There But Not There Armistice Remembrance Project towards the installation of some of the Tommy silhouettes.

Pictured are representatives from the village show, Armistice Remembrance Project, Christmas lights team and Belford Community Group and Community Shop.