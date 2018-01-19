A fond farewell to true hero of the Coquet Valley

A Rothbury legend and a true hero of the Coquet Valley – these are the touching tributes which have been paid to a much-loved community stalwart.

George Adam Nixon passed away on January 4, aged 86. His funeral was held at Rothbury URC last Thursday.

A big family man, he was married to Sylvia, was father to Michael and Diane and was proud grandfather to Robert, Rebecca, Matthew and Adam.

Described as a canny local character, George was born and bred in Rothbury and was heavily involved in village life.

After he left school, he became an apprentice joiner with Muckles in the village, before going off to do National Service. After leaving the Army, he returned to Rothbury and worked as a joiner with Jack Guthersons. His duties included undertaking services.

He would tell the story of going to one address to collect the deceased. He entered the property of an old lady and started to discuss funeral arrangements – only to find he was at the wrong address!

After his working days at Guthersons, he moved to Bill Gibsons, also in the village, before going to Bill Brown’s, at Thropton. When he retired at 65, he said he felt like he was on the scrap heap, so went back to work for Bill Brown for nearly a decade.

George married Sylvia – who he often referred to as The Dragon – in 1960, and the pair were very hospitable.

He was a retained fireman for 36 years and a devoted supporter of Rothbury URC, spending more than 50 years as church secretary.

George enjoyed gardening and didn’t like to see his neighbours go short of vegetables.

He was a dedicated member of the Rothbury Highland Pipe Band and he would travel near and far just to be able to play his beloved pipes.

George loved to entertain, had a great sense of humour and flair for joke-telling, not to mention dancing and singing.

He started to struggle with his health during the last year of his life and would say that he was past his sell-by date.