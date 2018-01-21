A fond farewell to retiring Rothbury Reverend Rosie

After seven years working with the parish of Upper Coquetdale, Rev Rosie Stacy marked her retirement with a special service followed by a pooled lunch.

Around 250 people filled All Saints’ Church, in Rothbury, for a service of Holy Communion, where the preacher was the Archdeacon of Lindisfarne, Peter Robinson.

A recital of a short Russian work for the Orthodox Church, Dostoyno yest, by Tchaikovsky, was sung by the Upper Coquetdale Chamber Choir, of which she is a member.

It was conducted by internationally-renowned composer John Casken, who lives in Northumberland.

The pooled lunch, prepared by parishioners, was held in the Jubilee Hall and ended with a presentation presided over by the Archdeacon.

A floral arrangement was presented for the parish by Parochial Church Council secretary, Liz Kerry. Her colleagues, Rev Sue Joyner and Rev Ann Peters, gave her a beautiful locally-made glass cross.

Rosie had a successful career in higher education from which she retired some years ago but was asked to go back to work for a further 12 years.

When she retired again she felt that she had been called to service in the Church of England. She was ordained deacon in 2010 and ordained priest in 2011 at All Saints’ Church.

She served in the churches of Rothbury, Hepple, Thropton, Alwinton, Holystone and Alnham.