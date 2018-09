Fifteen relatives met at St James’ Church, Shilbottle, on Saturday, September 15, to celebrate their ancestor’s 200th birthday.

The family of Thomas Carr – baptised at St James in 1818 – came from all over the UK and further afield to honour the occasion.

Several had never met before and are part of a larger group of Mr Carr’s descendants who have come together on the internet.

The group also went to St Saviour’s Church, Shotton Colliery, where a plaque was unveiled on his gravestone.